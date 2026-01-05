AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

In brief: ‘Wonder Man’ official trailer and more

todayJanuary 5, 2026

Background
share close
AD

The official trailer for Wonder Man has arrived. Marvel Television’s latest series is set to premiere Jan. 27 on Disney+. It consists of eight episodes and was created by Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Guest. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II stars as the aspiring actor Simon Williams in the series, which also stars Ben Kingsley back in his Marvel Cinematic Universe role of Trevor Slattery …

The live-action Assasin’s Creed series at Netflix has added Tanzyn Crawford to its cast. Deadline reports that the actress has been cast as a series regular in the upcoming show based on the bestselling video game franchise. Crawford also stars in the upcoming Game of Thrones prequel series A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

André Øvredal‘s next horror film now has a title and release date. Paramount has announced that the movie is called Passenger and that it will debut in theaters on May 29, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Jacob Scipio, Lou Llobell and Melissa Leo star in the upcoming film …

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%