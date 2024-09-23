In new interview, Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder and Jeff Ament reflect on their beginnings and their future

Courtesy of CBS Sunday Morning

Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder and Jeff Ament recently sat down for an interview with CBS Sunday Morning. During the chat, which aired on Sept. 22, they reflected on the beginnings of the band, their legacy and more.

The pair discussed the initial songs Vedder submitted to the band as an audition in 1990, which prompted Jeff, Stone Gossard and Mike McCready to fly him up from San Diego to Seattle for an in-person tryout.

“You felt it,” Vedder said of the first time they played together. “You were like, ‘Oh, this is what it is. This is heaven.'”

Vedder also discussed his process of writing songs, comparing it to surfing. He also gave fans a little behind-the-scenes look at what goes into creating a set list for their shows, and even discussed their battle with Ticketmaster in the early nineties.

And while Pearl Jam is known for their live shows, it seems as though future tours may not be guaranteed. When Jeff and Eddie were asked whether they still enjoy being on the road, they both looked a bit uncomfortable — until Eddie responded with a laugh, “Wrong question!”

As for the secret to their longevity, Ament noted, “It’s miraculous in some ways that we made it through. And then also it’s just a testament to our friendship.”

Vedder added, laughing, “I was gonna say good, clean living!”

In other Pearl Jam related news, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, Kamala Harris‘ husband, shared photos of himself at the band’s concert in Philadelphia earlier in September. “Where are my @PearlJam fans at?,” he captioned the photos on social media. “Had to make a very important stop while in Philly a couple of weeks ago. Iconic concert.”