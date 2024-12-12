In new interview, Shawn Mendes seems to confirm alleged Camila/Sabrina love triangle

Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes during their brief 2023 reunion; Gotham/GC Images

Ever since the release of Camila Cabello‘s album XOXO, C and Sabrina Carpenter‘s album Short n’ Sweet, fans have speculated that several songs on those projects were inspired by an alleged love triangle between the two singers and Shawn Mendes. In a new interview, Shawn seems to acknowledge this for the first time.

Appearing as a guest on his BFF John Mayer‘s Sirius XM interview show How’s Life, Shawn talks about “being with someone two days before seeing your ex and communicating two days before that that you’re going to go hang out with your ex.”

He then clarified, “So I’m with someone. I — two days before going to hang out with my ex — express, ‘I’m gonna go hang out with my ex because I have unresolved feelings.’ Maybe instead of two days, it could have been two weeks.”

Sabrina and Camila seem to refer to this specific situation in their songs “Coincidence” and “June Gloom,” respectively.

At another point in the interview, John asks if Shawn would date another songwriter, noting that both of them have “heard songs that at least other people are saying are references to us.” John may have been referring to the fact that many fans believe Taylor Swift‘s song “Dear John” is about him.

Shawn responds that he’d definitely be willing to date another songwriter. As he explains, “The suffering from hearing a song maybe talking about you in a way you don’t want to be talked about is not even close to the beauty of falling in love with someone for the first time. It’s not even a question.”

He adds, “The biggest lesson I’ve learned is no one gets out of this life without getting hurt, and no one gets out of this life without hurting someone.”