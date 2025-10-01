AD
    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

In new photos, Selena Gomez shows off hidden detail on wedding dress

todayOctober 1, 2025

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco at the 2025 Oscars (Disney/Gavin Bond)

It turns out Selena Gomez had not one, not two but three wedding dresses for her marriage to Benny Blanco on Sept. 27.

The halter-necked Ralph Lauren gown we saw her wear in the initial photos she posted announcing that she and Benny had tied the knot wasn’t the one she wore to walk down the aisle. According to fashion house Ralph Lauren’s Instagram Story, that was a “silk satin double-faced wedding dress” with a “hand cut lace and macramé collar.”

The ceremony dress, on the other hand, was a custom silk lace number with 300 hand-shaped and applied flowers and crystal embellishments on a hand-painted corset. That’s the dress that Selena is now showing off in a new series of Instagram photos, and in one shot, she points to a secret hidden detail: an embroidered heart hidden among the flowers which contains the couple’s wedding date and initials.

Selena’s third look, which she’s also showing off in her new post, is the reception dress: a shorter silhouette with cotton, silk and linen panels and a tulle bodice.

Plus, you can see photos of the couple’s simple wedding cake, several pics of them smooching in different settings and a picture of Selena with her grandfather, who walked her down the aisle. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

