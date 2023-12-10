In NYC, Mariah Carey brings out Jennifer Hudson and Ariana Grande for “Oh Santa!”

Kevin Mazur/WireImage for MC

Mariah Carey had some special guests join her on Saturday, December 9 at New York’s Madison Square Garden during her Merry Christmas One and All tour.

As Rolling Stone reports, Mariah told the crowd, “This is unexpected but amazing. We have two Christmas angels here to sing a song called ‘Oh Santa’ with me. And you wouldn’t believe it.”

That’s when Jennifer Hudson and Ariana Grande appeared onstage to join Mariah on the song from Mariah’s 2010 album Merry Christmas II You. The three singers each sang solo, and harmonized as well.

In 2020, Mariah released a collaborative version of the song that featured Ari and J-Hud.

Mariah’s tour is set to travel to Boston, Philadelphia and Baltimore before returning to Madison Square Garden for the finale on December 17.