In self-directed film, Madonna declares she’ll keep going for “the next 100 years”

todayFebruary 22, 2024

Ricardo Gomes

Not every pop star could turn a commercial into an advertisement for themselves — but Madonna isn’t every pop star.

“They call me the Queen of Pop. I know it’s a compliment, but the monarchy is in the past. I am not,” announces Madonna in a film she created and directed for Itau, Brazil’s largest banking institution.

She speaks those words while climbing up an elaborate staircase, dressed in a black minidress with an enormous train and jewelry piled sky high. As montages of her many personas through the years flash on the screen, Madonna continues, “I have no age. I’m all ages. It’s not about who I am. It’s about how many I am.”

“Count my achievements, not the number of years I have lived on this planet,” she cautions. “I am always reinventing myself so I can keep being myself. I think the most controversial thing I’ve ever done is to stick around.”

Madonna continues walking into what appears to be an elaborate palace.

“I’ve seen many stars appear and disappear, like shooting stars, but my light will never fade,” she declares. “Not everyone is coming to the future, but I am. I’ll keep going. Today, tomorrow and the next 100 years. We are made of the future.” 

As the film ends, the word “Itau” appears on the screen. The bank also posted the film, noting that it was made “in honor of the future we have been creating for 100 years.”

“This Film was made to thank my Brazilian fans for their love and devotion,” she captioned the post, thanking her team and “the tireless support of Itau.”

So far, Madonna hasn’t announced any tour dates in Brazil. The next stop on her Celebration Tour is Sacramento, California, on February 24.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

