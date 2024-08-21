AD
Entertainment News

Indy’s adventures live on in new video game ‘Indiana Jones and the Great Circle’

todayAugust 21, 2024

MachineGames/Lucasfilm Games/Bethesda

Harrison Ford may have had his last adventure in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, but a new game will soon let you step into the well-worn boots of the world’s most famous archeologist.

Bethesda’s Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is a global adventure coming to Xbox Series X/S consoles and PC on Dec. 9; it comes to PlayStation 5 in the spring of 2025.

Veteran game performer and actor Troy Baker (The Last of Us) performs Ford’s alter ego in the game.

In a new trailer, he teases, “What if I told you there’s a connection between ancient cultures around the world. The Great Circle. Does it exist? Is it the key to some lost power?”

In a behind-the-scenes video, Baker called it humbling to play the whip-cracking adventurer. “As a kid, seeing Indiana Jones in the theater for the first time was a defining moment for me,” he says. “And I never would have guessed all these years later, I would be the one wearing the hat.”

He calls it a “dream come true. A dream that I cannot wait for you to live for yourself.”

The players will have Indy facing off “against sinister forces” in the game. “From the whip and Colt to his trusty journal and camera, you’ll need everything he’s got to unravel the mystery of the Great Circle.”

The game is available for preorder now; Xbox Game Pass members can play it on day one.

Read about all of the bonus content that’s up for grabs here.

