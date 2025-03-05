AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Ingrid Andress books two Colorado concerts as she continues her comeback

todayMarch 5, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images

Ingrid Andress is continuing her comeback, booking two shows in April in her home state of Colorado. 

“Hello lovelies I have some exciting news for y’all today. I’m heading home and playing two extra special shows!” she tweeted. “Aspen & Denver, I’m coming for you. Haven’t played a show in a minute but what better way to kick everything off than the Colorado way.” 

The “More Hearts Than Mine” hitmaker’s been absent from public life since a problematic performance of the national anthem at a MLB game last July in Texas. She later admitted she’d been drinking and entered rehab.

She recently returned to sing “The Star-Spangled Banner” at a Colorado Avalanche game, which was met with cheers and support from the audience. She also released her new track, “Footprints,” on Monday.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%