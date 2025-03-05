Ingrid Andress books two Colorado concerts as she continues her comeback

Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images

Ingrid Andress is continuing her comeback, booking two shows in April in her home state of Colorado.

“Hello lovelies I have some exciting news for y’all today. I’m heading home and playing two extra special shows!” she tweeted. “Aspen & Denver, I’m coming for you. Haven’t played a show in a minute but what better way to kick everything off than the Colorado way.”

The “More Hearts Than Mine” hitmaker’s been absent from public life since a problematic performance of the national anthem at a MLB game last July in Texas. She later admitted she’d been drinking and entered rehab.

She recently returned to sing “The Star-Spangled Banner” at a Colorado Avalanche game, which was met with cheers and support from the audience. She also released her new track, “Footprints,” on Monday.