Buck Country Music News

Ingrid Andress previews “Colorado 9,” teases “something special on Monday”

todayJuly 11, 2024

ABC

 Ingrid Andress is returning with new music soon.

While a release date hasn’t been announced, the “More Hearts Than Mine” hitmaker recently hopped on Instagram and YouTube to tease an unreleased track, “Colorado 9.”

“My childhood house is a different color now/ It was gray and blue now it’s yellowish/ That neighborhood really went to s***/ Our living room piano lives in storage now/ The one my grandma taught me on/ And I played when she passed on/ ‘Cause time has a way, a way of moving/ Moving along before you notice/ Notice that nothing is the same,” Ingrid sings in the preview clip, which sees her standing near a highway while seemingly dressed in just a jacket.

“Don’t worry grandma I’m wearing underwear. Also who is ready for some new music?” Ingrid captioned her Instagram Reel.

She also teased that something’s arriving on Monday.

“your favorite Colorado lady is doing something special on Monday,” Ingrid wrote on social platform X. “if you wanna know what it is sign up for my mailing list or I’m going to cry haha.”

Ingrid’s latest album is 2022’s Good Person, which was preceded by her 2020 debut effort, Lady Like

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

