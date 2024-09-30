AD
‘Inside Out 2’ has record-breaking Disney+ debut

todaySeptember 30, 2024

Disney/Pixar

Disney announced Monday that its smash sequel Inside Out 2 attracted 30.5 million views globally in its first five days on Disney+. 

That makes the Disney/Pixar movie, which has become the highest-grossing animated film of all time, the biggest premiere on Disney+ since 2021’s Encanto debuted on the platform. 

With streaming audiences in Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Inside Out 2 had Disney+’s biggest debut ever.

Released in theaters June 14, Inside Out 2 is also the highest-grossing movie of the year. 

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

