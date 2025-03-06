INXS releases live ‘Biting Bullets’ from ‘Listen Like Thieves (40th Anniversary Deluxe Edition)’

Rhino

INXS is celebrating the 40th anniversary of their album Listen Like Thieves with a new deluxe edition, and now they are giving fans a preview of the bonus material that will be included in the release.

The Aussie rockers have released a performance of the track “Biting Bullets.” It’s part of a newly unearthed BBC recording, Live From The Royal Albert Hall, London, 1986, that will appear on Listen Like Thieves (40th Anniversary Deluxe Edition), along with unreleased outtakes, demos, and a brand-new remix of the album by Giles Martin and Paul Hicks.

In addition to the three-CD/LP deluxe edition, there will be a two-CD extended edition of Listen Like Thieves, which includes the new mix and the CD of B-sides, remixes and live recordings, as well as a single LP edition with just the remix.

All versions will be released May 9 and are available for preorder now.

Listen Like Thieves, released Oct. 14, 1985, was INXS’ fifth studio album and was considered to be the band’s international breakthrough. It featured their first top-five single, “What You Need,” with the album reaching #11 in the U.S.