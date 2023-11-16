AD
Rev Rock Report

Iron Maiden announces Alice Cooper collaboration for ﻿’Legacy of the Beast’﻿ mobile game

todayNovember 16, 2023

Alan Weller/FilmMagic

Iron Maiden has announced another collaboration for their Legacy of the Beast mobile game.

The latest level added to Legacy of the Beast is called “Road Rats Forever,” which is inspired by the music and lyrics of Alice Cooper, specifically his latest album, Road.

Not only that, you can unlock the “No More Mr. Nice Guy” rocker as a playable character if you log in to Legacy of the Beast any seven days between now and December 15.

Legacy of the Beast has previously featured levels inspired by Avenged Sevenfold, Motörhead, Ghost, Five Finger Death Punch, Anthrax and Disturbed.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

