Rev Rock Report

Iron Maiden announces collaboration with ﻿’Dead by Daylight’﻿ video game

todayFebruary 22, 2024

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Power Trip

Iron Maiden has announced a collaboration with the video game Dead by Daylight.

In Dead by Daylight, players can either be a Killer or one of four Survivors. As their titles suggest, the Killer is tasked with eliminating the Survivors, who must work together in order to do just that.

As part of the partnership with Maiden, Dead by Daylight players can now choose from a variety of costumes inspired by albums including Powerslave and Senjutsu for the Killer character to wear. Survivors can also suit up in a Maiden tour T-shirt.

You can check out a trailer now via the Dead by Daylight YouTube.

Iron Maiden has long been involved in the video game world with their Legacy of the Beast mobile game. In Legacy of the Beast, you play as Maiden mascot Eddie as you try to defeat different enemies. It’s also featured crossovers with bands including Disturbed, Ghost, Motörhead, Avenged Sevenfold and Five Finger Death Punch.

In Iron Maiden music happenings, the metal legends will launch a U.S. tour in October. Meanwhile, frontman Bruce Dickinson will release a new solo album, The Mandrake Project, on March 1.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

