Iron Maiden announces dates for 2026 Run For Your Lives tour

Bruce Dickinson of Iron Maiden performs at London Stadium on June 28, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Jo Hale/Redferns)

Iron Maiden is going to be very busy in 2026.

The rockers just announced their first tour dates for next year, which will have them hitting Europe and the U.K.

The Run For Your Lives World Tour kicks off May 23 in Athens, Greece. The tour will also hit Bulgaria, Romania, Slovakia, Germany, Netherlands, Italy, France and Portugal. They’ve also announced a special U.K. show on July 11, although details will be coming at a later date.

According to a post on Instagram, the Paris show on June 22 will be “filmed for our fans and for posterity.” The post notes, “We chose an indoor stadium to see the best of the production and also a great audience which we know Paris is and always has been for us.”

While the band is asking fans to once again limit their phone use during shows, the Paris concert will actually be phone free, “guaranteeing the best possible environment for both fans and filming.”

Maiden adds that more dates will be announced.

“Rest assured we will be visiting as many of you as possible next year, before the band take a well-earned break from the road in 2027,” they write.

More info on tour dates can be found at IronMaiden.com.