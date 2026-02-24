AD
Iron Maiden documentary ‘﻿Burning Ambition’ to premiere in theaters in May

todayFebruary 24, 2026

‘Iron Maiden: Burning Ambition’ film poster. (Trafalgar Releasing; Art by Albert “Akirant” Quirantes)

The story of Iron Maiden is officially coming to the big screen.

A new documentary about the metal legends, titled Iron Maiden: Burning Ambition, will premiere in theaters on May 7. 

The film features interviews with the band members as well as Maiden fans including Metallica’s Lars Ulrich, rapper Chuck D and actor Javier Bardem. 

“With unprecedented access to official band archives, IRON MAIDEN: BURNING AMBITION charts five decades of one of the most iconic journeys in music history,” the doc’s synopsis reads.

It continues, “This electrifying film offers an intimate look at their uncompromising vision and unwavering connection with their global army of fans.”

Tickets go on sale March 18. For more info, visit IronMaidenFilm.com.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

