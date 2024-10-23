AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Iron Maiden honors Paul Di’Anno during Minnesota show

todayOctober 23, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Kevin Nixon/Metal Hammer Magazine/Future via Getty Images/Future via Getty Images

Iron Maiden took a moment during their show in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Tuesday to honor their former singer Paul Di’Anno, whose death was announced on Monday.

Di’Anno, who was 66, sang on the first two Maiden records, 1980’s self-titled debut and 1981’s Killers. He was then replaced by current Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson.

Speaking to the crowd during Tuesday’s concert, Dickinson called Di’Anno’s contribution to Maiden “instrumental” and “groundbreaking.”

“An amazing voice, devoted to rock ‘n’ roll right up till the last minute of his life,” Dickinson said in fan-shot footage.

Indeed, Di’Anno’s label Conquest Music wrote, “Despite being troubled by severe health issues in recent years that restricted him to performing in a wheelchair, Paul continued to entertain his fans around the world, racking up well over 100 shows since 2023.”

Dickinson also asked Maiden fans for a moment of silence before delivering a signature “scream for me” in honor of Di’Anno.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%