Iron Maiden, Mötley Crüe & Judas Priest set for 2024 Aftershock festival

Danny Wimmer Presents

Iron Maiden, Mötley Crüe and Judas Priest are among the hard rockers confirmed for 2024 Aftershock festival.

Maiden is set to headline the four-day event, held October 10-13 in Sacramento, California, marking their only U.S. festival set of 2024. Mötley Crüe is also set to headline, with Slipknot and a reunited Slayer rounding out the headlining slots.

Aftershock will feature over 130 bands, the festival’s biggest lineup yet, with Priest performing the same night as Maiden. Other artists on the bill include Pantera, Five Finger Death Punch, Evanescence, Breaking Benjamin, Seether, Tom Morello, Marky Ramone, Halestrom and more.

For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit AftershockFestival.com.