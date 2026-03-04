Iron Maiden reschedules LA show due to college football game

Bruce Dickinson of Iron Maiden performs at London Stadium on June 28, 2025 in London, England. (Jo Hale/Redferns)

Iron Maiden’s scheduled concert at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles has been pushed back one day due to a scheduling conflict with a college football game.

The show, originally set for Sept. 26, was set to take place on the same day that the USC Trojans take on the Oregon Ducks at nearby Memorial Coliseum stadium. It’s now been moved to Sept. 27.

“We were completely shocked when we were told about this unique situation affecting our sold out LA show on the Saturday night,” says Maiden manager Rod Smallwood. “We have worked with the team at Live Nation and rather than cancelling this second show we were thankfully able to move the show to the following night.”

Smallwood adds, “We are naturally mortified at the issues and inconvenience raised for our fans who hold tickets but there is sadly nothing we can do other than move the show a day later.”

Iron Maiden is also set to play BMO Stadium on Sept. 25; that date remains unaffected.

The LA shows are part of Iron Maiden’s Run for Your Lives tour, which celebrates the band’s 50th anniversary and focuses on their first nine albums.