AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Iron Maiden’s ‘Piece of Mind’ reimagined as a graphic novel for 40th anniversary

todayNovember 8, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Z2 Comics

Iron Maiden‘s 1983 album, Piece of Mind, their first to enter the U.S. Top 20, is being reimagined for its 40th anniversary.

Rather than release a box set or a vinyl reissue, the band has partnered with Z2 Comics to create a graphic novel inspired by the album. In addition to artwork, the book features testimonials from writers, artists, actors and musicians, all talking about their love of Maiden.

Singer Bruce Dickinson says in a statement, “When the idea of a Piece of Mind 40th Anniversary graphic novel first came up, I felt it was the perfect medium to expand outside the confines of the songs and to create new storylines and new dimensions through short form narrative and imagery.”

“Equally as exciting was bringing together some of the top writers and illustrators in the industry who are all actual fans of the band, to add their own creative ideas inspired by the songs, [band mascot] Eddie, and the album itself,” he adds.

Iron Maiden: Piece of Mind includes original stories and art inspired by each of the album’s tracks. Among the celebrities offering testimonials: Public Enemy‘s Chuck DAnthrax guitarist Scott IanThe Cure‘s Simon Gallup, AEW star Chris Jericho and famed director Jonas Akerlund.

The book is offered in five different versions, including a regular graphic novel that costs $40 and the $300 ASYLUM Edition, which features the book, a pop-up insert, a clamshell box, art prints, collectors cards in a display case and an Eddie Asylum Model Kit. You can preorder the various editions now.

Piece of Mind was the first Maiden album to feature drummer Nicko McBrain. It includes classics like “The Trooper” and “Flight of Icarus.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%