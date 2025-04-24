AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Is Dasha ‘Here for the Party’ or ‘Not at This Party’? You pick

todayApril 24, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Catherine Powell/NBC

Is Dasha here for the party — or not? It turns out you can have it either way.

The follow-up to her country/pop smash “Austin” is the new single “Not at This Party,” where thoughts of a missing paramour are distracting her from the celebration. 

Now she’s also putting out a cover of Gretchen Wilson‘s 2004 hit “Here for the Party.”

“’Here for the Party’ is unapologetic and fun,” Dasha says. “When I perform this track, it feels like I’m giving people permission to let loose and be themselves. It’s the kind of song that owns the room, and that’s the vibe l love bringing to my shows.”

Dasha’s version of “Here for the Party” is available on Amazon Music now, and she’ll perform it during the Stagecoach livestream as well. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%