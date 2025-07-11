AD
Buck Country Music News

Is Lainey Wilson planning a courthouse wedding?

todayJuly 11, 2025

BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville

Even though Lainey Wilson got engaged to boyfriend Devlin “Duck” Hodges back in February, there aren’t any elaborate wedding plans underway yet — or perhaps ever, as she explains.

“I’m so excited,” the ACM entertainer of the year says. “He made me wait four years, so I’m gonna make him wait four years for the planning.”

“I’m just playing, but I’m so happy. We haven’t started planning yet, but whenever we do, I think it’s gonna be just something very simple,” Lainey reveals. “You know, everything else in our life is a big old to-do, so who knows? We might have to run to the courthouse.” 

There’s no doubt Lainey’s life remains a Whirlwind, just like the title of her album. The deluxe edition arrives Aug. 22. 

After a couple shows in Canada, she’ll have a bit of a break before kicking things off again Aug. 14 in Phoenix.

Written by: ABC News

