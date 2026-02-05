AD
Is Mariah Carey singing this 1958 hit at the Olympics opening ceremony?

todayFebruary 5, 2026

Mariah Carey performs on ABC’s ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Dick Clark’ (ABC/Lou Rocco)

Mariah Carey will take the stage Friday in Milan for the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics, but it appears we already know what she’s going to be performing.

Local media in Italy reported that video of Mariah rehearsing has leaked on social media. It seemingly reveals that she’s preparing to sing “Volare,” an Italian song by Domenico Modugno that topped the Billboard Hot 100 in 1958 for multiple weeks.

The song has been covered more than 100 times by artists ranging from David Bowie to Dean Martin to Barry White, and has sold over 18 million copies worldwide.

Andrea Bocelli is also performing at the opening ceremony. Live coverage of the event will begin at 2 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, with a special presentation airing at 8 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

