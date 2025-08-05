Is Reba getting romantic on ‘Happy’s Place’ this season?

Rex Linn and Reba McEntire on ‘Happy’s Place’ (Casey Durkin/NBC)

Romance could be in the air for Reba McEntire when NBC’s new season starts in September.

Of course, the Country Music Hall of Famer has two gigs on the network, as a coach on The Voice and as the star of the sitcom Happy’s Place.

Reba will kick off NBC’s slate of new fall shows on Sept. 22 with a two-hour episode of The Voice alongside her competitors Michael Bublé, Snoop Dogg and Niall Horan.

You’ll have to wait a little longer for Happy’s Place, but you’ll get two episodes of the half-hour comedy when it premieres Nov. 3 at 8 p.m. ET.

And that’s where things could get interesting. In a recent Instagram video, Reba and real-life boyfriend Rex Linn teased that sparks may fly between their characters this season. Reba plays the owner of Happy’s Place tavern, while Rex rules the kitchen as the bar’s cook.

Previously, both Reba and Rex were on Young Sheldon on CBS, but their characters were part of separate storylines.