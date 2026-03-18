AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Is Sphere Las Vegas about to turn Pink?

todayMarch 18, 2026

Background
share close
AD
Pink performs on her Summer Carnival tour at the Moody Center on Nov. 3, 2024 in Austin, Texas. (Amy E. Price/Getty Images)

Backstreet Boys were the first pop act to have a residency at Sphere Las Vegas, but so far, there haven’t been any solo pop acts who’ve done it. However, that might be changing.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that Pink is “all but signed” to play the venue in 2027, though there have been no official confirmations or denials. Pink reportedly looked into Vegas venues as far back as 10 years ago, the outlet reports, but nothing ever came of it, perhaps because at the time, there were no venues available that could accommodate the aerial tricks that make up a big part of her shows.

The Sphere, however, can definitely accommodate those kinds of stunts, with a ceiling that’s 366 feet high. That’s about the length of a football field standing on its edge.

Pink’s most recent tour wrapped up in November 2024. She and her family recently moved to New York City to help her daughter Willow Sage Hart pursue her Broadway dreams.

No Doubt will make their Sphere debut starting in May, while previous headliners Kenny Chesney, the Eagles and Phish are returning for more shows. Metallica will start their residency in October, and Mexican artist Carin León will perform there in September. 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%