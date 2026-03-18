Is Sphere Las Vegas about to turn Pink?

Pink performs on her Summer Carnival tour at the Moody Center on Nov. 3, 2024 in Austin, Texas. (Amy E. Price/Getty Images)

Backstreet Boys were the first pop act to have a residency at Sphere Las Vegas, but so far, there haven’t been any solo pop acts who’ve done it. However, that might be changing.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that Pink is “all but signed” to play the venue in 2027, though there have been no official confirmations or denials. Pink reportedly looked into Vegas venues as far back as 10 years ago, the outlet reports, but nothing ever came of it, perhaps because at the time, there were no venues available that could accommodate the aerial tricks that make up a big part of her shows.

The Sphere, however, can definitely accommodate those kinds of stunts, with a ceiling that’s 366 feet high. That’s about the length of a football field standing on its edge.

Pink’s most recent tour wrapped up in November 2024. She and her family recently moved to New York City to help her daughter Willow Sage Hart pursue her Broadway dreams.

No Doubt will make their Sphere debut starting in May, while previous headliners Kenny Chesney, the Eagles and Phish are returning for more shows. Metallica will start their residency in October, and Mexican artist Carin León will perform there in September.