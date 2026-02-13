Is this love? Sammy Hagar suggests spending Valentine’s Day watching his Best of All Worlds concert film

Sammy Hagar at the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction/ (Disney/Michael Le Brecht II)

Sammy Hagar has a suggestion on how his fans should celebrate Valentine’s Day.

The rocker took to Instagram to share his idea, which includes staying at home Saturday to watch the director’s cut of his Best of All Worlds concert film, shot live at Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas.

“All you love birds out there, I don’t know what you plan on doing for Valentine’s Day but you better have something planned,” he said in his video post. He then discussed how hard it is to get into his favorite restaurants on the romantic holiday, so he offered up another idea.

“So, what you do is you cook something nice for your honey, mix up some cocktails … and you check out Veeps,” he said. “Take ‘em to a Sammy Hagar concert right in your own home … and you don’t have to get dressed up.”

The Best of All Worlds director’s cut includes never-before-seen interviews with Sammy and enhanced audio. It will be available Saturday at Veeps.com.

Hagar will return to the Park MGM for a new set of Best of All Worlds Tour Residency dates March 11. He will then launch a new U.S. leg of the Best of All Worlds tour on June 13 in St. Louis, Missouri, followed by a U.K. leg starting July 4 in Manchester.

A complete list of dates can be found at RedRocker.com.