Rev Rock Report

Is U2 hinting at a Sphere residency film?

todayAugust 21, 2024

Is a movie of U2’s Sphere Las Vegas residency on the way? It looks like the Irish rockers may be hinting that it’s gonna happen.

On Monday, Sphere posted a trio of emojis on social media — a movie camera, a bucket of popcorn and an arrow with the word soon — suggesting movies either of the Sphere or to the Sphere were coming soon.

What made the post more interesting was the retweet it got from U2’s account, which added its own emoji: a set of eyeballs, suggesting there was something to see there, possibly indicating that a film about their U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere residency is on the way.

U2 was the first band to play the Sphere, opening the venue in September 2023. The show had them performing an Achtung Baby-heavy set accompanied by stunning visuals. They wrapped the residency after 40 shows in March.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

