‘It Ends With Us’ star Brandon Sklenar shows his support for co-star Blake Lively

Blake Lively‘s It Ends With Us co-star Brandon Sklenar has shared his support for the actress, following her legal action against her It Ends with Us co-star and director, Justin Baldoni.

On Dec. 20, Lively filed a complaint with the California Civil Rights Department, accusing Baldoni and his production company Wayfarer Studios of waging a smear campaign against her and accusing the actor of sexual harassment, allegations which Baldoni has denied via a lawyer.

Sklenar, who plays Atlas Corrigan in the film, posted a message on social media Monday. “For the love of God read this,” he wrote, linking to The New York Times‘ publishing of Lively’s complaint. He tagged Lively and added a heart emoji to the post.

Sklenar’s post comes after Lively’s Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants co-stars — America Ferrera, Amber Tamblyn and Alexis Bledel – shared a joint statement on Dec. 22, expressing “solidarity” with Lively in her fight “against the reported campaign waged to destroy her reputation.” She also received support from It Ends With Us author Colleen Hoover and director Paul Feig.

Bryan Freedman, an attorney for Baldoni and his production company Wayfarer Studios, denied the allegations in a statement to ABC News.

“It is shameful that Ms. Lively and her representatives would make such serious and categorically false accusations against Mr. Baldoni, Wayfarer Studios and its representatives, as yet another desperate attempt to ‘fix’ her negative reputation which was garnered from her own remarks and actions during the campaign for the film; interviews and press activities that were observed publicly, in real time and unedited, which allowed for the internet to generate their own views and opinions,” Freedman said.

“These claims are completely false, outrageous and intentionally salacious with an intent to publicly hurt and rehash a narrative in the media.”