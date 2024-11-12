‘It happens’: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson talks tardy rumors, reports he used water bottles as urinals on set

ABC/Paula Lobo

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson wasn’t holding back in a GQ Man of the Year cover story interview, which addresses some reports of seemingly odd behavior on the set of his upcoming holiday movie, Red One.

Evidently, that includes him not holding back on set, either: “I pee in a bottle,” he confirmed to the magazine, regarding a report from The Wrap that alleged the superstar sometimes takes his bathroom breaks on the go on set.

“I’ve said a thousand times: ‘Hey, I’m here. Come and ask me. And I’ll tell you the truth,'” Johnson maintains.

Of The Wrap’s allegation that he was habitually late to the Red One set, ballooning the budget in the process, Dwayne called that ridiculous.

He adds, “[Being late] happens, too. But not that amount, by the way. That was a bananas amount.”

For one, the movie’s director, Jake Kasdan, backs him up, saying Johnson “never missed a day of work ever. … He can be late sometimes, but such is Hollywood — that’s the case with everybody.”

The filmmaker continues, “Honestly, I’ve made three big movies with him. I’ve never seen him be anything but great to every single person on the set.”

Johnson’s Red One co-star Chris Evans agrees, saying Johnson’s alleged tardiness was mostly due to his morning workout regimen — and it was already baked into his schedule. “He comes in slightly later on certain mornings, but it’s part of the plan. It’s worked into the schedules and everyone knows it, so he shows up when he’s scheduled to show up.”

Moreover, Evans singled out Johnson’s generosity toward the crew, routinely pouring tens of thousands of dollars into a weekly raffle. “I think on one Friday, Dwayne gave away something like close to a hundred thousand dollars,” Evans maintains.