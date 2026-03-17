It was rare, we were there: Happy three-year anniversary to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

Taylor Swift, The Eras Tour poster (TAS Rights Management)

It was a long time coming, but Taylor Swift’s record-breaking Eras Tour launched three years ago on March 17, 2023.

Taylor’s first stadium tour since 2018 kicked off in Glendale, Arizona, and wrapped up in Vancouver, British Columbia, in December 2024. Along the way, it visited 149 shows in 51 cities across five continents and became the highest-grossing tour of all time.

Running more than 3.5 hours, the Eras Tour was also the first to earn more than $1 billion and then $2 billion. The Federal Reserve even credited the tour with boosting the U.S. economy, contributing more than $4 billion to the country’s GDP. Taylor herself became a billionaire, allowing her to eventually buy back the rights to her master recordings.

In addition to earning buckets of money, the Eras Tour became a cultural phenomenon. Cities renamed themselves in honor of the tour. Superstars flocked to witness it. Media outlets hired full-time correspondents to cover it. And one guy in Kansas City got so upset that he didn’t get to meet Taylor after the show one night that he proposed to her just over two years later.

The Eras Tour boosted sales of Taylor’s entire catalog and sent her 2019 song “Cruel Summer” to #1 on the Billboard Hot 100. In the midst of the tour in 2024, she released a new album, The Tortured Poets Society, and in October 2025, she released another new album, The Life of a Showgirl, which she’d written and recorded while on tour. Both of those albums broke sales records.

The Eras Tour was captured in a movie, which became the highest-grossing concert film of all time and in a Disney+ docuseries; the final show was also turned into a Disney+ special.

Right now on the Taylor Nation Instagram page, you can share your favorite memories of the tour.