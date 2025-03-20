It won’t be ‘Bell Bottom Country’ for Lainey Wilson on her wedding day

Tibrina Hobson/FilmMagic

They may have given her the name of her debut album, Bell Bottom Country, but Lainey Wilson isn’t planning to wear her signature pants when she walks down the aisle.

Talking to The Kelleigh Bannen Show on Apple Music Country, Lainey said when she marries her longtime boyfriend Devlin “Duck” Hodges, she’s going to wear something traditional.

“I’m going to wear a dress,” she said. “I hadn’t done the whole dress shopping. We haven’t even picked a date or anything like that. We got some time, but I figured, you know what? I hadn’t worn a dress for him yet, and I guess that would be the day to do it.”

Lainey also discussed getting engaged at George Jones‘ estate, which they managed to get access to because one of Duck’s friends was the listing agent on the property.

“I did see something on TikTok that was like ‘Lainey Wilson’s home,’ and it was George Jones’ estate,” she clarified. “I was like, ‘Well, that would be pretty cool, but that ain’t right.’”

Lainey praised Duck for getting her engagement ring right by designing it based on “a couple of the rings that I showed him years ago.” She said, “[He] put them all together and he outdid himself.”

“He is a brave man. First of all, anybody who is OK with this lifestyle and being in the business so much and being gone all the time, he was plucked from the sky for me,” Lainey shared.

“I can’t imagine doing this and being where I am now and then trying to find somebody who I feel like is OK with this lifestyle but also has the right intentions and everything. And Duck is just as true blue as they come. So the Lord has blessed me.”