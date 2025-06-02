Items from Eddie Van Halen, Bob Dylan, Kurt Cobain & more bring in big bucks at Music Icons auction

Eddie Van Halen Charvel Art Series guitar/courtesy of Julien’s Auctions

The annual Music Icons auction from Julian’s Auctions took place in New York the last weekend of May, with items from Bob Dylan, Eddie Van Halen, Aerosmith, Nirvana’s Kurt Cobain and more bringing in big bucks.

Van Halen’s stage-played and signed Charvel Art Series guitar in black with red and white stripes sold for $78,000, two times higher than the estimate. Another one of his guitars, a Fender custom Frankenstein Stratocaster, sold for $45,500. Meanwhile, Dylan’s signed Hohner Harmonica sold for $29,250, a whopping 15 times over the original estimate.

Several Cobain items were also up for grabs, including a portion of a Melvins tour van with a mural done by Cobain, which sold for $26,000, as well as a 1991 handwritten set list, which sold for $13,000. A stage-played guitar effects pedal sold for $16,250.

Other items sold at the auction include: Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler’s stage-played “Dream On” keyboard, for $130,000; Eric Clapton’s Martin Crossroads limited-edition acoustic guitar, for $52,000; Noel Gallagher’s handwritten lyrics to Oasis’ “Champagne Supernova,” for $10,400; John Lennon’s signed Mind Games album, for $22,750; a drum kit used onstage by the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, for $45,000; and a U.S. Live Aid program, signed by Dylan, Neil Young and others, for $22,750.