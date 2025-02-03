Items from Paul McCartney, Stevie Nicks bring in big bucks at the MusiCares Charity Relief Auction

Mary Ellen Matthews

Rock memorabilia from Paul McCartney, Stevie Nicks and more sold for big bucks at Julien’s Auctions’ annual MusiCares Charity Relief Auction on Sunday.

Over 60 items were donated to the auction. McCartney’s signed copy of his 2021 book, The Lyrics: 1965 to Present, personalized to the winner, brought in the most money — $63,500, which was more than 15 times over the initial estimate. The lot included an Abbey Road Studios experience hosted by Beatles producer Giles Martin.

Meanwhile, the top hat Nicks wore for a 2024 Saturday Night Live promo went for $58,500, which was 60 times more than initially predicted.

Other big-ticket items included a 2024 Fender American Vintage II 1951 electric guitar, donated and signed by Bruce Springsteen, which sold for $52,000; an acoustic guitar from the Jimmy Buffett tribute concert, signed by McCartney, Jon Bon Jovi, Sheryl Crow and more, which sold for $39,000; a D’Angelico Deluxe Bobby Weir 3 guitar, with amp and pedalboard, donated by Grateful Dead’s Bobby Weir, which sold for $34,925; and a Coldplay set list handwritten by Chris Martin, which sold for $11,430.

The auction brought in over $700,000 to MusiCares, which raises essential funds that help music professionals recover from crises.