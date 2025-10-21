AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s Brett Young! The superhero costume he couldn’t shake

todayOctober 21, 2025

Background
share close
AD
(Big Machine)

With Halloween just around the corner, lots of us are getting our costumes ready. 

But when Brett Young was a kid, it was a no-brainer: he went as the same superhero almost every year.

“I was a very nerdy little boy,” he says. “I was obsessed with Superman and I would not let it go for 15 years probably, to the point where I made my mom make me a new Superman costume three Halloweens in a row. The full tights, sprayed black into my hair, the curl, the whole thing.”

His mom’s handiwork still remains his favorite. 

“There’s no way that there was another costume ever that will top the Superman costumes that my mom made me in that three-year stretch where I couldn’t get that one out of my head,” he reminisces.

Brett’s latest radio hit is “Drink with You,” from Brett Young 2.0, which came out in June. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%