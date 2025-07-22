AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

‘It’s a loaf story’: Taylor Swift bakes for Benny & Selena

todayJuly 22, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Todd Williamson/CBS via Getty Images

Taylor Swift fans know that she has mad skills in the kitchen, especially when it comes to baking. Most recently, her BFF Selena Gomez was on the receiving end of one of her home-baked treats — as revealed by Selena’s fiancé, Benny Blanco.

On Tuesday — Selena’s 33rd birthday — Benny posted a photo on his Instagram Story showing a gift basket from Taylor. In addition to a scented Le Labo candle and a few bottles of something unidentifiable, the basket contained a round loaf of bread with a floral pattern baked into the top.

The homemade sourdough bread was packaged in a see-through bag with stickers on it, which read, “For Selena + Benny,” “’It’s a loaf story'” and “Love, Taylor.”

Benny also celebrated Selena on her special day by posting a carousel of photos showing Selena sleeping at different times and places. He captioned it, “our life is a dream… so i’m never waking u up… happy birthday my love.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%