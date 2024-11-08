AD
Buck Country Music News

It's all 'Missin' Me Missin' You' for Chase Matthew

November 8, 2024

Courtesy of Warner Music Nashville

Chase Matthew has dropped a new track, “Missin’ Me Missin’ You.”

Co-written by Chase, the breakup tune finds Chase ruminating on a past romance, his ex lover and how she may still be thinking about him, though he’s seemingly moved on.

“Missing me missing you, loving you like I do/ When we were everything, there’s nothing we had to lose/ I know you want it back, the best that you ever had/ Back when we used to be but, girl I ain’t wanting that/ Naw, I ain’t thinking ’bout me and you/ That’s you girl, missing me missing you,” Chase sings in the chorus.

“Missin’ Me Missin’ You” is out now whenever you listen to music.

Chase is currently making his way up the country charts with “Darlin’,” the follow-up single to his RIAA Gold-certified debut, “Love You Again.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

