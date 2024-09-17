It’s Daryl Hall-oween: Singer hosting free fan concert on Oct. 31

Lora Karam

This year, Halloween will be Daryl Hall-oween. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer is celebrating the 10th anniversary of Daryl’s House, his restaurant and club in Pawling, New York, with a free concert on Oct. 31. Attendees will be chosen to attend the show via Daryl’s fan club, Daryl’s Den.

The following week Daryl will kick off a monthlong tour with special guest Howard Jones, who appears with him on the current episode of his YouTube music series, Live from Daryl’s House.

During the episode, Daryl and Howard perform many of Howard’s classic ’80s hits, including “No One Is to Blame” and “Things Can Only Get Better.” “I’ve really enjoyed playing with Howard on Live from Daryl’s House, and look forward to joining forces on this tour,” Daryl says in a statement. “It should be a great night.”

Daryl, who spent the summer touring with Elvis Costello, released D, his first solo album in 13 years, in June.



The tour kicks off November 7 in Orlando, Florida, and is set to wrap up Nov. 23 in Atlantic City, New Jersey.