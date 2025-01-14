‘It’s exciting’: Old Dominion says Odie’s opening is ‘even closer’

If you caught Old Dominion on their No Bad Vibes tour, you know how special those shows were.
That’s why the group decided to release their latest compilation album, Odies But Goodies — to hang on to those memories and moments for a tad longer, before moving on to the next studio album.
“We were excited about working on new music, but it was a really fun time. We had such an epic tour in 2023 that we just didn’t want to really let go of that,” Old Dominion’s Matthew Ramsey tells ABC Audio. “It taught us a lot about ourselves and a lot about our fans.”
“We just kind of wanted to put something out there that sort of somehow captured the essence of that while we work on the new music,” he explains.
Besides a new album underway, Old Dominion’s also working hard to open the doors of their Nashville bar, Odie’s, soon.
“Man. It’s really close, and I know we’ve been saying that for a year. But it’s even closer now. It’s even closer,” the band’s Trevor Rosen says. “Maybe, I think, I’ve heard January or February.”
“It’s exciting to walk in there now,” he adds. “It’s really coming together to see some key elements and see the finish line getting closer.”
As you wait for Odie’s to open, you’re invited to “share a piece of your heart” with the bar “by sending a sticker, postcard or badge that holds special meaning to you or tells part of your story.” You can send those items to the folks at Odie’s and they’ll have it displayed in the bar. For more information, visit Odie’s Instagram page.
Old Dominion’s “Coming Home” is approaching the top 20 of the country charts.
Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.