‘It’s exciting’: Old Dominion says Odie’s opening is ‘even closer’

If you caught Old Dominion on their No Bad Vibes tour, you know how special those shows were.

That’s why the group decided to release their latest compilation album, Odies But Goodies — to hang on to those memories and moments for a tad longer, before moving on to the next studio album.

“We were excited about working on new music, but it was a really fun time. We had such an epic tour in 2023 that we just didn’t want to really let go of that,” Old Dominion’s Matthew Ramsey tells ABC Audio. “It taught us a lot about ourselves and a lot about our fans.”

“We just kind of wanted to put something out there that sort of somehow captured the essence of that while we work on the new music,” he explains.