AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

“It’s fun to do everything”: From amphitheaters to Vegas, Maroon 5 likes switching it up

todayJune 21, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Atlantis Paradise Island

Maroon 5 will kick off a short tour of the East Coast with Maren Morris on Friday, followed by appearances at two festivals in July. In September, they’ll return to Las Vegas to resume their residency at the Dolby Live theater at Park MGM. All this going back and forth between “regular” shows and their Vegas production keeps things fresh, says guitarist James Valentine.

“It’s nice to have a change,” he tells ABC Audio. “And we get to play in front of all kinds of different audiences, and it’s fun to do everything.”

During their dates with Maren, Maroon 5 will be playing to audiences of 20,000 or more fans. In Vegas, they perform in much smaller surroundings: the Dolby Live theater only seats 5,200 people. That means that Adam Levine can do a show while walking through the audience, with James backing him up on guitar.

“It’s great to go out and hear 30,000 people screaming. That’s a beautiful sound,” notes James. “But, you know, in a smaller venue like (the Dolby), especially when we get to walk out in the crowd, there is something that it definitely is more intimate that you exchange with the audience — we really love that, too.” 

To mix things up even further, Maroon 5 is also headlining two festivals this summer. They’re playing the Milwaukee Summerfest July 5 and Ottawa Bluesfest in Ontario July 7.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%