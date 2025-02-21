‘It’s GO TIME’: Jessica Simpson’s back with new song ‘Use My Heart Against Me’

James Devaney/GC Images

Jessica Simpson has officially returned to music with her first new original song in years.

“Use My Heart Against Me” is the first release from Nashville Canyon, a two-part project. The Nashville Canyon EP arrives March 21, with the second part coming this summer. Jessica write on Instagram that the song was inspired by “artists from the roots of Rock and Roll like Betty James, Bo Diddley and Chuck Berry to name a few.”

In another post announcing the official arrival of the song, Jessica writes, “Music makes you un-become to become, and through this process my soul has been pulled to the very place it belongs. To the girl I was, I love you. To the woman I am, I am proud of you. To the woman I am becoming, I am excited for you….lets do this…it’s GO TIME.”

In terms of the EP’s message, the singer, author and businesswoman says in a statement, “I’ve lived through the hardest parts of life, and music is what has brought me back. Nashville Canyon is for anyone who’s ever been told who they are or how they should live their life. It’s about finding your true voice and the courage to be exactly who you are.”

She adds, “This music is mine to share, and it’s not just about me—it’s about everyone who’s ever felt lost or overlooked. I want to remind them that they’re not alone.”

The last non-Christmas album Jessica released was 2008’s Do You Know.