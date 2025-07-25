AD
Buck Country Music News

It’s ‘Love & Fear’ and an engagement for Zac Brown & Kendra Scott

todayJuly 25, 2025

Ed Rode/Getty Images for Spotify

Zac Brown and Kendra Scott are making plans to make it official.

The country hitmaker gave the jewelry designer a pink diamond to seal their engagement, according to People

“We are so happy and grateful that we found each other,” the two tell the magazine, which also reveals they were “set up by a mutual friend, and are totally in love.”

They’d been dating several months before making their public debut at the American Music Awards in May, according to People.

It’s a busy season for Zac, as the Zac Brown Band prepares to launch a series of shows at Sphere Las Vegas in December to coincide with their new album, Love & Fear. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

