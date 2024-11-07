It’s not cerebral, its visceral: How ‘Messed Up as Me’ connected with Keith Urban

“Messed Up as Me” is not just another song for Keith Urban. Though he didn’t write it, Keith says its lyrics resonated so much with him that he knew recording it was imperative.

“Any song that says, ‘When I get blue, I get dark blue’? I’m in. I was in right from that line. I went, ‘Tell me more. I know this guy. Tell me this,'” Keith shares. “‘When I get gone, I get real gone’? Oh my God. ‘When I get it wrong’? I mean, it’s just a true song. It’s a true song.”

Bringing the storyline to life in a music video wasn’t the easiest. It took “a long time to edit and put together” because Keith “wanted to capture that same kind of truth.”

“I’m very interested to see people’s reaction,” he says of the visualizer, before expounding on the connection he has with “Messed Up as Me.”

“This is one of those songs that grabbed me, you know?” says Keith. “If I’m going to do a song that I didn’t write, it’s got to grab me. It can’t be a cerebral thing. It’s got to be visceral.”

“It just speaks to me, and [‘Messed Up as Me’] definitely did,” he adds.