AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

It’s showtime! ‘Beetlejuice’ sequel to open Venice Film Festival

todayJuly 2, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Warber Bros. Pictures

Tim Burton‘s Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will make its theatrical debut at the opening night of the 81st annual Venice Film Festival on Aug. 28.

The screening at the Sala Grande at the Palazzo del Cinema will mark the world premiere for the film, which hits theaters and IMAX stateside on Sept. 6.

The festival’s director, Alberto Barbera, said in the announcement, “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice marks the long-awaited return of one of the most iconic characters of Tim Burton’s cinema, but also the happy confirmation of the extraordinary visionary talent and the masterly realization of one of the most fascinating auteurs of his time.”

He added, “The Venice Biennale is honored and proud to host the world premiere of a work that features a surprising swing of creative imagination and driving hallucinatory rhythm.”

The new film features returning players Michael Keaton as the titular “ghost with the most,” Winona Ryder and Catherine O’Hara, as well as series newcomers Jenna Ortega, Willem Dafoe, Justin Theroux and Monica Bellucci.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%