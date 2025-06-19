AD
Buck Country Music News

It’s taco time with Keith Urban

todayJune 19, 2025

Old El Paso

How about a little Keith Urban with your tacos? 

The Australian superstar is partnering with Old El Paso as the face of their new Castin’ the Cowboy campaign.

Over the next few weeks, he’ll help the brand pick a singing cowboy or cowgirl from a field of 10 contenders, with the winner to be revealed on July 14. 

“Watching our touring crew demolish a table full of tacos is like being at a huge family gathering,” Keith says in a news release. “Good food, big personalities, and a great atmosphere — that’s what being on the road is all about. So, when Old El Paso approached me with their ‘Castin’ the Cowboy’ campaign, it felt like the perfect way to combine the two.”

Of course, Keith knows a thing or two about country talent competitions, having been a judge on American Idol and also starring in CBS’ new fall show The Road

You can play along on Instagram and TikTok, with chances to win prizes like an Old El Paso belt buckle signed by Keith.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

