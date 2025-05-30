It’s ‘Texas Forever’ for ‘House Again’ hitmaker Hudson Westbrook

Warner Music Nashville / River House Artists

Hudson Westbrook has a hit with his debut single, “House Again,” and fans won’t have to wait much longer for his debut album.

Texas Forever is set to arrive July 25 and was entirely co-written by the newcomer.

“I love Texas, it’s shaped so much about who I am,” Hudson says. “We wrote 50-60 songs for this project and narrowed it down to 17 that I think really represent where I am in my life right now and what I love making as an artist: songs that sound like where I grew up, but read like something that just about anyone could relate to.”

You can check out the album’s title track now.