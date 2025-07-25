‘It’s Time’ for a 20th anniversary deluxe edition of Michael Bublé’s sophomore album

Warner Records

It’s hard to believe that Michael Bublé‘s second album, It’s Time, turned 20 this year, but he’s celebrating with a 20th anniversary deluxe edition of the record, due Sept. 12.

The 25-track release includes all the songs on the original album, as well as remastered bonus tracks that were previously only available on the various special editions of the album when it came out in February 2005.

Two previously unreleased tracks are also included. “Just Like You,” which he initially started writing when he was 16, is out now. The other unreleased track is Michael’s version of the standard “I’ll Be Seeing You.”

It’s Time, which reached the top 10 when it first came out, included Michael’s smash hit “Home,” as well as his popular version of “Feeling Good” and a duet with Nelly Furtado on the song “Quando Quando Quando.” There are also versions of classics made popular by Bobby Darin, The Drifters, The Carpenters, Marvin Gaye, Ray Charles and Stevie Wonder, among others.

Michael will return as a coach on season 28 of The Voice this September. He says, “This is the best job I’ve ever had. Going to work every day is a joy. … The talent on this show is incredible, and it’s been such a beautiful experience to be a part of the process.”