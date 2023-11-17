AD
Mike FM Music News

It’s time … for the Mariah Carey Barbie doll

todayNovember 17, 2023

Courtesy of Mattel

It’s surprising that it’s taken this long for Mariah Carey to get her own Barbie doll, but … it’s time!

The Mariah Carey Barbie is Christmas-themed, of course.  She’s dressed in a glittery red gown with a slit that exposes some leg, she’s holding a microphone and she’s wearing a tiny replica of Mariah’s signature butterfly ring.

Speaking to People, Mariah says, “As a little girl, I didn’t have a lot of toys or things. The one thing I really wanted was Superstar Barbie. When I first started working with the people at Barbie, they sent me a bunch of Superstar Barbies and it was really sweet.”

“When I saw my doll, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is so cute.’ Because it’s based on the Christmas dress that I wear in the second ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’ video,” she adds.

She does have one critique, though: The neckline isn’t quite as plunging as it is in real life. “But I understand because it’s a holiday and everything else,” she laughs.

“If I could go back and tell my little-girl self that one day I would have a Barbie made in my likeness, I would flip out!” says Mariah.

Priced at $75, you can buy the Mariah Barbie now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

