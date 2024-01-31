AD
Entertainment News

“It’s time” — Larry David on ending ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ for good

todayJanuary 31, 2024

HBO

HBO has traditionally allowed the mercurial Larry David to decide whether or not there would be more seasons of Curb Your Enthusiasm, but to Variety, he now says this is it.

At Tuesday night’s Los Angeles red carpet premiere for the forthcoming 12th and final season, David acknowledged to the trade that he’s said the show was over many times before.

“Yeah, I said it before. But I wasn’t 76 when I said it,” he noted.

The Seinfeld co-creator also expressed of the Emmy-winning show, “It’s time. Twelve years, that’s a lot for a television show — over 24 years. It was time.”

The series, which began in 1999 as a one-off mockumentary about David’s alleged return to stand-up comedy, launched as a series in 2000.

HBO had always given David a wide berth to return for subsequent seasons at his leisure. For instance, there was a six-year gap between seasons eight and nine.

During its run, the show racked up 51 Emmy nominations with two wins, including an Outstanding Comedy Series Emmy in 2002.

Curb Your Enthusiasm‘s 12th season kicks off on Sunday at 10 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and Max.

New episodes will debut subsequent Sundays at the same time, leading up to the series finale on April 7.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

