    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

It’s Two for the Road with Dustin Lynch + Scotty McCreery this fall

todayApril 28, 2025

Disney/Eric McCandless; Disney/Frank Micelotta

Dustin Lynch and Scotty McCreery are teaming up to co-headline a tour together this fall.

The dozen-date Two for the Road Tour kicks off November 6 in Saginaw, Michigan, and wraps December 6 in Duluth, Minnesota. 

This will be the first time in their careers that Dustin and Scotty have hit the road together. Walker Montgomery and Sons of Habit will join them on the run.

Fan presales start Wednesday, before tickets become available to the public on Friday.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

