Rev Rock Report

J. Geils Band frontman Peter Wolf releasing memoir in March

todayNovember 18, 2024

Little, Brown

Former J. Geils Band frontman Peter Wolf is the latest musician revealing his story on the page.

The rocker, best known for such songs as “Freeze Frame” and “Centerfold,” has written his first-ever memoir, Waiting on the Moon: Artists, Poets, Drifters Grifters and Goddesses, which will be released March 11.

According to a press release, in the book Wolf will share “a treasure trove of vignettes, musings and recollections of his fascinating life during his six decades long career,” with each chapter reading “as its own short story.” 

In addition to his early life, career and time with the J. Geils Band, the book also promises to delve into his marriage to actress Faye Dunaway in the ’70s.

Waiting on the Moon is described as “an enchanting and revealing glimpse through lyrical snapshots of artists, writers, actors, and musicians as they work—the creative forces that drive them to achievement; the demons they battle; and the patterns of their human relationships.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

