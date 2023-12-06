AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

J-Lo: No Grammy or Oscar, but she’s a five-time icon

todayDecember 6, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for ELLE

Jennifer Lopez is living proof that you don’t need a lot of awards to be considered a success in the entertainment biz.

When Jennifer received the Icon Award at the Elle Women in Hollywood event earlier this year, she addressed the fact that she has yet to win any major industry-approved trophy in her storied career.

“I don’t have an Oscar. And I don’t have a Golden Globe. And I don’t have a Grammy or a SAG Award or a BAFTA or a Critics Choice or a Hollywood Film Award,” J-Lo said. “But this is my fifth Icon Award. Of all the things that I thought I would grow up to be when I was a little girl, the last thing you know I was gonna have on my list was icon.”

The multitalented star noted that she’s struggled her entire career with opposition to, as she put it, “the idea that you could do many different things and be taken seriously.”

“The idea was that you were not as real a musician if you were also an actress, or you’re not a serious actor if you’re a dancer …” she said. “You couldn’t be good or credible at anything if you were sexy, and you couldn’t be sexy if you were a mom, and you couldn’t be intelligent if you were beautiful, and so on and so on.”

But, Jen pointed out, “The actual magic of being a woman is to be able to do many different things, and do them spectacularly, and quietly with our heads down day to day without complaining and most times with little appreciation and recognition.”

So, she concluded, “Why can’t we do all the things?! I will always believe that we can, that all of you can, that I can.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%